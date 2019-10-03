PAINWeekEnd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Offers CE/CME Education to Address the Opioid Abuse Public Health Crisis

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAINWeekEnd on October 26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Center City, 237 S Broad Street in Pennsylvania, will be an educational and exciting program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 6.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

Heroin and opioid overdose are the leading cause of accidental death in Pennsylvania, with at least 10 people dying each day. Governor Tom Wolf and other politicians have made a commitment to fight this epidemic. Pennsylvania's 55 Centers of Excellence serve as treatment hubs to treat people with opioid-related substance use disorders though the medical system. The curriculum to be presented at PAINWeekEnd Philadelphia will equip participants with knowledge and skills to better negotiate the changing regulatory landscape for prescribers while meeting the needs of their patients with pain. Senior PAINWeek faculty member Kevin Zacharoff, MD, FACPE, FACIP, FAAP, will lead an examination of the role of illicit substances in the overdose epidemic in his course The Other Opioid Crisis: Heroin and Fentanyl. Dr. Zacharoff has also lectured widely on the impact of expanding regulatory oversight on the practice of pain management, particularly with respect to the interests of the most important stakeholder: the patient. At PAINWeekEnd, Dr. Zacharoff will present The Regulatory Agency Will See You Now about which he commented, "This course will present and detail the variety of current regulatory forces that need to be considered in clinical practice; how they can potentially impact clinical decisions regarding chronic pain; and how they can be negotiated."

Other course topics to be offered at PAINWeekEnd Philadelphia include Bridges to Babylon: Assessing & Managing Comorbidities in Chronic Pain Patients; 3's Company: COX-2 Inhibitors, Medicinal Marijuana, and Opioid Prescribing; Do As I Say! Facilitating Treatment Adherence in Pain Medicine; To Dream the Impossible Dream: Acute Pain Management for Patients on Buprenorphine.

Commercially supported activities—addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics—will also be presented.

