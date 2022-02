Pakistan’s Largest Bank, HBL Selects Temenos to Transform its Banking Services

GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announces that HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank network is to adopt the Temenos core banking platform to provide domestic and international operations with a cutting-edge banking experience. HBL will onboard over 25 million of the Bank’s clients onto Temenos open platform for composable banking1. The platform will accelerate the Bank’s services across all segments, markets, and channels. HBL clients will