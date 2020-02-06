Palais des congrès de Montréal honours its Ambassadors and thanks 17 personalities

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - At the Recognition Awards Gala for its Ambassadors Club, Palais des congrès de Montréal celebrated 17 luminaries for their active involvement in bringing 11 international conferences to Montréal. These signature events will generate an estimated $83 million in tourism revenues and attract 30,000 delegates from around the world who will book more than 83,000 nights in Greater Montréal hotels.

These new members of the prestigious Ambassadors Club join a community of influential and dynamic figures from the leading sectors of the Montréal economy. They have taken time out of their busy schedules to actively work to attract international conventions to Montréal, thereby generating significant economic and intellectual benefits for the city and province.

In founding the Ambassadors Club in 1985, Palais des congrès de Montréal positioned itself as a pioneer. Today, destinations around the world have emulated its international market development strategy of drawing on the repute of local influencers. The Club now has close to 340 members.

Québec's Chief Scientist named Grand Ambassador

At the Gala, Professor Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec, had the great honour of being decorated Grand Ambassador, the highest distinction awarded to a member of the Club. He received this title for his leading role in promoting scientific culture, providing international exposure for Québec researchers, and galvanizing the research community. Thanks to his work, numerous scientific events have been held in Montréal.

Ambassadors honoured in 2020

Prof. Kim M. Baines

51st IUPAC General Assembly and 48th World Chemistry Congress – August 2021

51st IUPAC General Assembly and 48th World Chemistry Congress – Hon. Denis Coderre

ICLEI World Congress 2018 – June 2018

ICLEI World Congress 2018 – Prof. Sylvie Cossette , Dr. Nancy Feeley , Prof. Jacinthe Pépin

International Council of Nurses – July 2023

, , International Council of Nurses – Prof. Fiona Darbyshire

27th IUGG General Assembly – July 2019

27th IUGG General Assembly – Dr. Josée Fillion , Dr. Marie-Pierre Thibodeau

12th Congrès International Francophone de Gérontologie et Gériatrie – September 2022

, 12th Congrès International Francophone de Gérontologie et Gériatrie – Prof. Réjean Hébert , Prof. Louise Potvin

24th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion – May 2022

, 24th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion – Dr. Mélanie Henderson , Dr. Julia von Oettingen

ISPAD 2023 – 49th Annual Conference – October 2023

, ISPAD 2023 – 49th Annual Conference – Dr. Kirsten Johnson

24th International Conference on Emergency Medicine – May 2025

24th International Conference on Emergency Medicine – Prof. Catherine Morency , Prof. Martin Trépanier

16th World Conference on Transport Research – July 2022

, 16th World Conference on Transport Research – Prof. Rémi Quirion

4th International Conference on Science Advice to Government – September 2020

4th International Conference on Science Advice to Government – Dr. Tomoko Takano

World Congress of Nephrology – April 2021

Partnerships celebrating new research talent

The Palais recently renewed two strategic partnership agreements aimed at forging ties with Québec's research community while promoting large-scale events. Renewed collaborations with FRQ (Fonds de recherche du Québec) and IRSST (Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail) were underlined at the Gala.

The four recipients of FRQ's Relève étoile award were announced at the event. Étienne Boulais, Pierre-Alexandre Goyette, Anne-Julie Tessier, and Cyndi Boisjoli were recognized for research excellence. The award was created to promote research careers at Québec universities.

Also at the Gala, IRSST conferred the IRSST/Ambassadors Club joint award on France Labrèche and Marie-Élise Parent for securing the 28th International Symposium on Epidemiology in Occupational Health, to be held in Montréal.

A symphony of culinary creations

Thanks to Isabelle Racicot, guests had an opportunity to celebrate these business tourism success stories while enjoying culinary masterpieces from Capital Traiteur and seven of the city's leading hotels: Le Centre Sheraton Montréal, Delta Hotel by Marriott Montréal, the InterContinental Montréal, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, the Marriott Château Champlain, Le Westin Montréal, and the DoubleTree by Hilton Montréal. Produced by Palais des congrès, the 2020 Recognition Awards Gala was made possible in part thanks to Freeman Audio Visual and Idées au cube.

For full details, go to congresmtl.com/gala.

Quotes

"I wholeheartedly salute the exceptional work of these men and women of action who have turned an international spotlight on our destination. Their role in bringing high-calibre events to Palais des congrès de Montréal makes them truly outstanding allies. They help generate major economic and intellectual spinoffs for Montréal and for Québec as a whole. Their commitment makes the Palais a business tourism leader. Hats off to the new Ambassadors, the Palais des congrès managers, and all their partners!"

– Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

"The Recognition Awards Gala celebrates the dedication of our Ambassadors, who volunteer their time to securing major events. I thank them and I salute their determination and contribution to making Montréal the city in the Americas hosting the most international conventions. The Palais was a pioneer with its Ambassadors Club. The results have been very compelling, so we will keep building on the concept—one with tremendous benefits for our economy!"

– Robert Mercure, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"It's an honour to welcome new members to the Ambassadors Club of Palais des congrès de Montréal. They play a crucial role in securing international conventions and in positioning Montréal and the key economic sectors we are known for."

– Hany Moustapha, President, Ambassadors Club, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"I am very proud indeed to receive the title of Grand Ambassador, as it recognizes the research community's pivotal role in securing and organizing scientific conferences at Palais des congrès de Montréal. These conferences serve to disseminate knowledge, promote interaction among researchers from all disciplines, and spur scientific tourism. I am also pleased with the partnership between Fonds de recherche du Québec and the Palais des congrès Ambassadors Club, which in recent years has commended the scientific community's involvement in organizing scientific conferences."

– Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec

"I congratulate researchers France Labrèche and Marie-Élise Parent, who brought this prestigious international symposium to Montréal under the aegis of the Scientific Committee on Epidemiology in Occupational Health, one of 37 scientific committees of the ICOH (International Commission on Occupational Health). The IRSST/Ambassadors Club award aims to encourage Institute scientists and the many researchers who receive IRSST funding to bring more scientific events to Montréal focused on occupational health and safety."

– Lyne Sauvageau, President and CEO, Institut de Recherche Robert-Sauvé en Santé et en Sécurité du Travail

"We are proud to be a part of the Ambassadors Club Recognition Awards Gala again this year as a major partner. For nearly 20 years, Freeman Audio Visual has contributed its creativity and expertise to this exceptional event that celebrates the leaders who help position Palais des congrès de Montréal as a choice destination for business tourism."

– Bernard Carignan, Regional Director, Eastern Canada, Freeman Audio Visual Canada

"Idées au cube has been central to Montréal's creative ecosystem for over 30 years. The theme of this year's Gala inspired our creators, who again put their talent and ingenuity to work bringing to life the content of the Ambassadors, remarkable people who turn a global spotlight on the city!"

– Nathalie Gélinas, Producer, Idées au cube

About Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre is in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events. Holding the industry's leading certification in quality standards from the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), the Palais is also a finalist for the AIPC Apex Award for the highest performance in customer satisfaction in the world. In 2018–2019, it generated $215 million in economic benefits and immeasurable intellectual wealth via the 353 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is a carbon neutral building, and also BOMA BEST certified. Its suite of sustainability initiatives, under the name Palais Boréal, includes an innovative program that shepherds event organizers and participants through the process of offsetting their GHG emissions locally. The Palais is actively immersed in its community, opening its spaces to visitors and staging art-driven experiences for the public, like the Palais Seasons, showcasing Québec creativity. A leader and visionary, the Palais is at the forefront of the Convention Industry 4.0 transformation. Visit congresmtl.com.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal