El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -W-

Palantir Aktie

Palantir ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 06:44:59

Palantir: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 2, 2026, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) announced quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion, representing 96% year-over-year growth as enterprise demand accelerated. The company's shifting revenue mix demonstrates that corporate software adoption is eclipsing government contracts as the primary expansion engine. Three key takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

U.S. commercial revenue surged 148% year over year to $984 million, surpassing government revenue in the region for the first time. Private enterprises are shortening evaluation cycles and expanding deal sizes as demand for operational software tools accelerates across corporate workflows.

Management emphasized that generating measurable return on investment (ROI) requires embedding technology directly into operational workflows rather than chasing individual employee productivity gains. The company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) targets core enterprise execution to deliver quantifiable economic results.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Palantir

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 149,60 -6,46% Palantir

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt am Dienstag auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zu Verlusten tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen