Palantir: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 2, 2026, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) announced quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion, representing 96% year-over-year growth as enterprise demand accelerated. The company's shifting revenue mix demonstrates that corporate software adoption is eclipsing government contracts as the primary expansion engine. Three key takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

U.S. commercial revenue surged 148% year over year to $984 million, surpassing government revenue in the region for the first time. Private enterprises are shortening evaluation cycles and expanding deal sizes as demand for operational software tools accelerates across corporate workflows.

Management emphasized that generating measurable return on investment (ROI) requires embedding technology directly into operational workflows rather than chasing individual employee productivity gains. The company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) targets core enterprise execution to deliver quantifiable economic results.

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