Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
14.02.2026 10:10:00
Palantir: Stock to Avoid or Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has roared higher in recent years as investors identified it as one of the companies winning in this artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company sells software platforms, including one leveraging the power of AI, that help customers make better use of their data. And demand for this software has skyrocketed, resulting in tremendous earnings growth for the company.Though this earnings strength has continued, the stock has faltered in recent times. Investors have worried about Palantir's high valuation -- and the possibility that, if an AI bubble forms, Palantir may be among the first to suffer as investors flee the most expensive stocks. Palantir stock has soared 1,700% over the past three years, but so far this year, the stock has lost about 20%. Is Palantir a stock to avoid right now -- or is it a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
09.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Am Montagmittag Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Palantir von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie unter der Lupe: KI-Startup Percepta AI kontert juristische Vorwürfe (finanzen.at)