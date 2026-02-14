Palantir Aktie

Palantir

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

14.02.2026 10:10:00

Palantir: Stock to Avoid or Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has roared higher in recent years as investors identified it as one of the companies winning in this artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company sells software platforms, including one leveraging the power of AI, that help customers make better use of their data. And demand for this software has skyrocketed, resulting in tremendous earnings growth for the company.Though this earnings strength has continued, the stock has faltered in recent times. Investors have worried about Palantir's high valuation -- and the possibility that, if an AI bubble forms, Palantir may be among the first to suffer as investors flee the most expensive stocks. Palantir stock has soared 1,700% over the past three years, but so far this year, the stock has lost about 20%. Is Palantir a stock to avoid right now -- or is it a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
