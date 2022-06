Palantir: Stock vs. Company

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and what it means to focus on the company's performance rather than the stock's. The stock might be down significantly, but the company is moving in the right direction with new partnerships and deals being announced every quarter.For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading