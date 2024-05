Palantir: This Brilliant Strategy Could Pay Off Big-Time

Have you ever watched a webcast or promo of a new technology and come away with more questions than answers? I definitely have. The biggest question I often have is: How can this be applied to my company?Explaining this in a general demo, especially with complex artificial intelligence (AI) software, is difficult. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has a solution, and it's pretty brilliant.Palantir's latest software is its Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP for short. Here's the 30,000-foot view. It immerses the AIP software into a company's existing systems. Now the data is all in one place rather than multiple silos. Next, AIP creates a complete model of the organization's business functions. The software allows the customer to use large language models to explore processes, examine potential actions, and ultimately make better decisions. AIP is available for governments (defense) and the private sector.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel