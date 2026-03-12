NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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12.03.2026 17:49:06

Palantir and Nvidia Join Forces to Tackle This $600 Billion Opportunity

The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated the tech landscape in recent years. Despite the rapid adoption of the technology, most experts concur that a vast opportunity remains.One market that's only beginning to emerge is that of sovereign AI. Simply put, this represents each country's individual efforts to develop and maintain control of its own AI, using its own data, computing infrastructure, and employees, ensuring it controls its own AI destiny. While some countries are already in the midst of a robust AI build-out, many have only just begun.Now, two of the biggest names in AI are joining forces to tackle this massive opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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