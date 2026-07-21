Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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21.07.2026 08:23:00

Palantir and Sandisk Both Posted Blowout Earnings in 2026. The Stock Market Rewarded Only One of Them the Same Day. Here's the Difference.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) are two incredibly popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, Wall Street is looking at them differently right now.Palantir was a poster child stock for AI for years, and it gained 1,800% from 2019 through 2025. Sandisk wasn't publicly traded as a separate company during most of the AI era, until February 2025, when it was spun off from Western Digital. Since then, it has gained an astounding 3,800%.Both of these companies are reporting incredible growth, but while Sandisk stock soared after its latest earnings report, Palantir stock dropped. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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