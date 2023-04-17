Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 22:05:00

Palantir Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

DENVER, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be released on Monday, May 8, 2023, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.

Palantir logo (PRNewsfoto/Palantir Technologies)

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2023-q1.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palantir-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-301799170.html

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

