Palantir Bear Thesis: The Rise of ChatGPT and Others

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will talk about the bear thesis for Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), specifically when it comes to the rise of ChatGPT, AutoGPT, and other large language models (LLMs) and how it might impact Palantir. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 14, 2023. The video was published on April 17, 2023.Continue reading