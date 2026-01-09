Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
10.01.2026 00:51:00
Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Bought 2 Stocks Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Sold. Who's Right?
Peter Thiel is one of the most successful entrepreneurs and tech investors in the world.Thiel was a co-founder of PayPal and used the money from its sale to eBay to start a hedge fund. He acquired a 10% stake in Meta Platforms (then Facebook) as its first outside investor. He holds substantial stakes in Stripe and SpaceX, which are worth billions on their own.Thiel's biggest source of wealth, however, comes from his stake in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), which he co-founded after selling PayPal. His shares of the AI stock are worth about $12.7 billion, as of this writing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
