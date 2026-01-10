NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
10.01.2026 17:30:00
Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Dumped Nvidia and Bought This Other Magnificent Stock Instead -- Even as Warren Buffett Was Selling It Before Retiring
Peter Thiel is one of the most iconic Silicon Valley investors. The entrepreneur's first claim to fame was serving as a co-founder of PayPal with none other than the then-unknown Elon Musk.After minting a fortune through his PayPal ownership, Thiel moved into a professional investor role. Perhaps his most lucrative opportunities came from being the first outside capital invested in Facebook (now Meta Platforms) as well as co-founding data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies.Today, the tech savant manages capital through a hedge fund, called Thiel Macro. According to the fund's most recent 13F filing, Thiel completely exited his position in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) during the third quarter -- selling 537,742 shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
