Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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02.10.2026 06:00:00
Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Has 42% of His Portfolio in These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks
Peter Thiel, the co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Palantir Technologies, has invested in several winning companies over the years. He was an early investor in Meta Platforms when it was known only as Facebook, and LinkedIn before Microsoft bought it.
Given his successful track record, Thiel's investments are worth paying attention to. His investment firm, Thiel Macro LLC, recently disclosed new holdings in several stocks connected to the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
Two of these comprise a substantial 42% of the portfolio by market value. They are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST). Here's a deeper dive into these companies to help investors evaluate whether to follow Peter Thiel's lead and buy shares.
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