Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
02.03.2026 00:10:00
Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Just Made a Shocking Move, Delivering a $74 Million Warning to Wall Street. Should You Listen?
The S&P 500 has roared higher over the past three years, and one particular sector has led the way: artificial intelligence (AI). Investors flocked to technology players in the field as they recognized the potential of AI to transform everything from daily life to how companies operate. This could result in cost savings, earnings growth, innovation -- and ongoing stock price performance over time.Since the fourth quarter of 2024, billionaire Peter Thiel has been one of these investors, buying shares such as Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, and other leading AI players. Thiel, as co-founder of PayPal and later Palantir Technologies, has proven his ability to identify a great business and investment theme -- he was also Facebook's (now Meta Platforms) first outside investor. But, in recent times, the market's and Thiel's enthusiasm may have waned. The S&P 500 has struggled to take off this year, delivering ups and downs amid concerns about the pace of AI spending, AI's impact on the software sector, and general uncertainty about the economy. On top of this, Thiel just made a shocking move, delivering a $74 million warning to Wall Street. Should you listen?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
