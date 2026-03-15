Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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15.03.2026 08:48:00
Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells 3 AI Stocks in a $74 Million Warning to Wall Street. History Says This Will Happen Next.
Billionaire Peter Thiel was a co-founder of Palantir Technologies, and he still owns a substantial stake in the company (about 100 million shares). However, he also runs a hedge fund, called Thiel Macro, that recently sold every stock in its portfolio.Specifically, SEC Forms 13F show Thiel Macro had $74 million split between Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the third quarter of 2025, but the hedge fund sold all three positions in Q4 2025 and did not report any new trades.I cannot speak to Thiel's motivation, but the decisions suggest he lost confidence in Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple and couldn't find other attractive opportunities across the stock market, possibly due to concerns about valuations. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was very expensive by historical standards in the fourth quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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