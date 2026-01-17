Palantir Aktie

17.01.2026 08:00:00

Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells Nvidia and Buys 2 Other Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

Some of the success stories that have come out of Silicon Valley are so legendary that they are almost hard to believe. One of the most interesting case studies out of the Bay Area in recent history is that of Peter Thiel.Thiel was originally an entrepreneur, first minting a fortune as a co-founder of PayPal. However, following that success, he founded hedge funds and spread his investments across the technology value chain -- notably becoming the first outside investor in Facebook (now Meta Platforms) and helping pioneer the world of defense tech with his involvement in Palantir Technologies, where he still serves as chairman.Today, the hedge fund he manages is the aptly named Thiel Macro. According to its most recent 13F filing, Thiel Macro completely sold its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) during the third quarter and redeployed that capital into a pair of its "Magnificent Seven" peers -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
