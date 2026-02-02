Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

02.02.2026 09:30:00

Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells Nvidia and Tesla, and Buys 2 AI Stocks That Now Account for 61% of His Portfolio

Billionaire Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur, is best known for his role in co-founding Palantir Technologies. He still owns more than 3% of the company's Class A shares, as well as 30% of the Class B shares and 33% of the Class F shares.Thiel also runs a hedge fund, Thiel Macro, that manages $74 million. He made some interesting trades in the third quarter. First, he sold shares of Nvidia and Tesla, closing his position in the former, and trimming his position in the latter. Second, he added shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)Those two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks account for 61% of the hedge fund's assets: 27% in Apple and 34% in Microsoft. Of course, the portfolio itself represents a microscopic percentage of Thiel's $26 billion net worth, but the position sizing still points to high conviction in both companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
