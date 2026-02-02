Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
02.02.2026 09:30:00
Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells Nvidia and Tesla, and Buys 2 AI Stocks That Now Account for 61% of His Portfolio
Billionaire Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur, is best known for his role in co-founding Palantir Technologies. He still owns more than 3% of the company's Class A shares, as well as 30% of the Class B shares and 33% of the Class F shares.Thiel also runs a hedge fund, Thiel Macro, that manages $74 million. He made some interesting trades in the third quarter. First, he sold shares of Nvidia and Tesla, closing his position in the former, and trimming his position in the latter. Second, he added shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)Those two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks account for 61% of the hedge fund's assets: 27% in Apple and 34% in Microsoft. Of course, the portfolio itself represents a microscopic percentage of Thiel's $26 billion net worth, but the position sizing still points to high conviction in both companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
30.01.26
|Bilanz als Wendepunkt? Palantir-Aktie im Spannungsfeld von Hoffnung und Vorsicht (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Überbewertet oder erst am Anfang? Palantir-Aktie spaltet die Analysten (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palantir-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Palantir
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|122,98
|-0,19%