24.01.2026 03:30:00

Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells Tesla and Buys This Consumer Electronics Stock Instead

While Peter Thiel's roots are in entrepreneurship, the billionaire has become one of Wall Street's brightest minds over the last couple of decades. Thiel originally co-founded both PayPal and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), but for quite some time the Silicon Valley legend has assumed the role of a venture capitalist and hedge fund manager.According to recent filings, the Thiel Macro fund sold 76% of its position in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and redeployed capital into another trillion-dollar tech stock: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Let's dig into what may have influenced this decision and whether investors should follow Thiel's playbook to begin 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
