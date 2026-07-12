Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.07.2026 17:45:00
Palantir Could Hit a $400 Billion Market Cap by the End of 2027, and Here Is Why Investors Should Pay Attention
Let me put a realistic number on the table before anyone gets carried away. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) could carry a market value of roughly $400 billion by the end of 2027. That sounds bold until you remember the company was already worth a little more than $300 billion this summer and briefly commanded even more earlier in the year. So the target isn't a moonshot. It's closer to the stock re-earning ground it has already lost.What makes me pay attention isn't the price chart because the stock has actually cooled off, down just over 30% from where it started 2026. Instead, it's what the company is shipping. Palantir spent years being described as a consulting shop in software clothing. That description is getting harder to defend. Its Artificial Intelligence Platform is turning into plumbing that customers build on rather than a demo they kick the tires on. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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