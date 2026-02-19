Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
19.02.2026 18:04:00
Palantir Has a Vision of an AI-First World. Will It Make Investors Rich?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has become one of the most popular stocks in the market. Like many such stocks, Palantir has been volatile, rising and falling with prevailing sentiment among market participants about the future of artificial intelligence. Yet with CEO Alex Karp at the helm, Palantir has ambitious plans to build on its past success and lead its clients into the AI era.What investors need to understand clearly about Palantir is that the tech disruptor has firmly hitched its future to the AI bandwagon. This third and final article on Palantir for the Voyager Portfolio will take a closer look at exactly how the company expects to make the most of the opportunities it sees ahead of it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
18.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Palantir CEO Alex Karp has his head in the clouds (Financial Times)
|
15.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: CEO Alex Karp verteidigt ICE-Kooperation und Regierungsaufträge (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie fällt dennoch deutlich: Vormachtstellung im Verteidigungssektor ausgebaut (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)