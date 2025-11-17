Palantir Inks Multi-year AI Partnership With FTAI Aviation To Improve Global Engine Maintenance

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR), a leading provider of AI software, and FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI), a global leader in aircraft engine maintenance, announced Monday a multi-year strategic partnership, which will allow FTAI to leverage Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform or AIP, across FTAI's global maintenance footprint.

Under the partnership, Palantir's AIP is will enable FTAI to transform productivity and reduce manufacturing costs by improving maintenance scheduling and inventory optimization across FTAI's operations worldwide.

This includes transforming FTAI's internal supply chain and driving further efficiencies through automated workflows, rapid asset allocation and dynamic procurement strategies for component parts.

With AI-assisted decision making, FTAI is targeting faster production turnaround times and improved unit economics, aiming to bring further cost savings to its customers globally. This will allow FTAI to further disrupt the traditional maintenance, repair, and overhaul shop visit model and accelerate its production ramp-up to meet growing demand.

This strategic partnership between Palantir and FTAI reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence and highlights the impact of collaborative innovation between technology leaders and industry pioneers.