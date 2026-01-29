Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
29.01.2026 09:02:00
Palantir Investors Just Got Incredible News from Wall Street
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has had a blistering run over the past few years, but the gains haven't all been in a straight line for the data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist. The stock is currently up 2,190% over the past three years, but has lost at least 20% of its value on at least 10 separate occasions. That's not the half of it. Between early 2021 and early 2023, Palantir plunged more than 80% -- which helps illustrate why it isn't for the faint of heart.To say the valuation is lofty is an understatement, as the stock currently trades for a whopping 388 times earnings and 116 times next year's expected earnings as of this writing. Yet one Wall Street analyst believes Palantir has broken the mold and could continue to climb.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|
29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
|Palantir
|124,48
|-1,86%