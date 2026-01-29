Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

29.01.2026 09:02:00

Palantir Investors Just Got Incredible News from Wall Street

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has had a blistering run over the past few years, but the gains haven't all been in a straight line for the data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist. The stock is currently up 2,190% over the past three years, but has lost at least 20% of its value on at least 10 separate occasions. That's not the half of it. Between early 2021 and early 2023, Palantir plunged more than 80% -- which helps illustrate why it isn't for the faint of heart.To say the valuation is lofty is an understatement, as the stock currently trades for a whopping 388 times earnings and 116 times next year's expected earnings as of this writing. Yet one Wall Street analyst believes Palantir has broken the mold and could continue to climb.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
Palantir 124,48 -1,86% Palantir

