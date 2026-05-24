Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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24.05.2026 14:40:00
Palantir Is 1 of the Fastest-Growing AI Companies, but Does That Make It a Buy?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) gained mainstream recognition from investors after gaining more than 2,000% from its 2023 lows. The company's fundamentals point to prolonged hypergrowth, but a high valuation has concerned investors.It's the latest case of a great company at a bad price, which is why the stock is down roughly 20% year to date. However, its fundamental strength is too good to ignore, and the correction warrants a more attractive price point than Palantir had just a few months ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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21.05.26
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