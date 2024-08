Palantir Is a Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Is This Its Achilles' Heel?

By any reasonable measure, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is succeeding. The company has one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) software application platforms out there and is a top pick for integrating AI models within a business to drive decisions. This dominance has caused its revenue growth to accelerate each quarter, making the stock popular among AI investors.But there is one factor -- Palantir 's steep valuation -- that some investors fail to consider. And investors should weigh that valuation very closely, particularly when considering a new investment in this dynamic company.Palantir has been in the AI software market for longer than much of its competition, which is likely why it's succeeding. Originally, Palantir 's software was for government use and was deployed to intelligence agencies as well as battlefield command to ensure that those making decisions had the best information in front of them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool