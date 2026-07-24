Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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24.07.2026 10:00:00
Palantir Is Down 25%. Here's Why I'm Buying More.
Once a high-flying stock, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) isn't having a good year. The stock is down about 25% so far this year, putting it firmly in bear market territory. But I'm convinced this is an outstanding buying opportunity for what I believe is the best artificial intelligence software company on the planet, and that's why I'm buying more shares of Palantir stock now.Palantir CEO Alex Karp says any company involved in AI will find something to like in his company's products. Image source: Palantir Technologies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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