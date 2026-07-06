Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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06.07.2026 03:00:00

Palantir Is Down 38% From Its High -- and It Just Got a Wall Street Upgrade. Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) picked up an upgrade to a buy rating this week, and the argument behind it is one bulls have waited years to hear: the earnings have finally caught up to the price. After a 38% slide from its 52-week high of $207.52, the stock trades around $129 as of this writing. A year ago, this was a company earning $0.08 a quarter. Last quarter, however, it earned $0.34.So, have the earnings really caught up to the valuation?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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