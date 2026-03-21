Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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21.03.2026 20:30:00
Palantir Is Executing Perfectly. History Says It Won't Be Enough.
Here's a question that should matter to every investor in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR): Of all the S&P 500 companies that have ever traded at a valuation close to Palantir's, how many actually made investors money?The answer: extremely few. The data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company is currently trading around $155 a share and has a market capitalization of $370 billion. The company brought in $4.5 billion in revenue last year, which means shares carry a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 87. That makes it the most expensive stock in the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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