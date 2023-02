Palantir Is Finally Profitable but There Is Some Bad News

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over Palantir 's (NYSE: PLTR) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was its first positive GAAP net income quarter. Palantir already started 2023 with a bang, but investors should not be having a victory lap just yet. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 13, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.Continue reading