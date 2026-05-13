Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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13.05.2026 19:45:00
Palantir Is Growing at a Jaw-Dropping Rate, but Is the Stock a Buy?
Few companies are doing as well as Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). It just announced another impressive quarter, with revenue growth coming in at an outstanding 85% year over year. With a growth rate like that, it may seem like the sky is the limit for Palantir, but growth isn't everything with a stock. There are several considerations investors must account for when examining a stock, and growth is only one of them.So, is Palantir stock a buy right now?Image source: Palantir.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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