12.04.2024 14:00:00
Palantir Is My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now. Here's Why.
Over the last year, investors have taken a deep interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. As the technology transforms the tech industry, the potential for game-changing productivity gains stoked optimism across the sector.Perhaps no stock embodies this hope better than Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). While the company long relied on AI to power its applications, its use of generative AI could transform its future. Here's how.Palantir has become known for generating analytical insights from AI. It began in the national defense realm, and many credited its Gotham platform with helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
