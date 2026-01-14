Mint Aktie
14.01.2026
Palantir Is Poised to Mint 10,000 Millionaires. Will You Be One of Them?
The idea of a "millionaire-making stock" goes back a long time. The New York Times reported back in 2005 about 10,000 people who bought Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock early, watched shares jump more than a hundredfold between 1986 and 1996, and became "Microsoft Millionaires." Today, almost 40 years after the company's initial public offering (IPO), the number of Microsoft Millionaires is likely much higher.I think the next stock with that sort of potential is Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). It's essentially a hybrid of a defense stock and a tech stock.Palantir has absolutely trounced the S&P 500's return in the last year, with a gain of 160% versus the S&P 500's 17%.Since its IPO in 2020, Palantir has increased by 1,770%, which means that anyone who invested $60,000 or more then would already be a millionaire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
