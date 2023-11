Palantir Is Quietly Emerging as a Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

One of the most watched companies on Wall Street is Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). The data analytics company was founded 20 years ago by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel. For many years, institutional and retail investors alike did not know much about Palantir beyond its close ties to the U.S. government. However, since going public in 2020, the company has increasingly seen its name in the spotlight.For some, Palantir is viewed as no more than a glorified government contractor specializing in consulting. But for others, Palantir represents a far greater opportunity. The company has developed four core software platforms, all of which leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities. And while Palantir does work closely with the U.S. military, it has witnessed increasing demand from the private sector as well -- thanks in large part to its latest AI installment called Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).A recent industry report by Dresner Advisory Services ranked Palantir as the top vendor in AI, data science, and machine learning. The best part? Palantir has ranked ahead of Microsoft and Alphabet. Let's dig into why investors shouldn't sleep on Palantir stock and assess if now is a compelling buying opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel