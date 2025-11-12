NOW Aktie
Palantir Is Valued at $455 Billion: 2 Reasons to Sell the Stock Now
As famed economist John Maynard Keynes once said, "Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." And few stocks exemplify this axiom better than Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Shares of this AI-associated data analytics company have skyrocketed by more than 1,250% over the last five years, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite's comparatively measly return of about 110% over the same time frame.But don't get it twisted: Palantir is no meme stock. Its business is booming across both the public and private sectors. That said, even a great company can be a poor investment if its valuation is out of step with reality. Let's explore two reasons why investors who hold Palantir stock should consider selling now and taking profits.For a non-consumer-facing business, Palantir has long had an unusually enthusiastic set of fans. It boasts 328,000 followers on X today, among them, Elon Musk. But hype about it went into hyperdrive in connection with President Donald Trump's election victory in 2024. Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel was an early backer of Trump and is a close associate of Vice President JD Vance, who previously worked for him at venture capital firm Mithril Capital. Investors may be calculating that Thiel's proximity to political power could benefit the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
