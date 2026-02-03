Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
03.02.2026 19:15:00
Palantir Just Delivered Another Blowout Earnings Report. Should You Still Worry About Valuation?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on a roll. Quarter after quarter, this tech company has reported soaring revenue and profit -- and has offered investors evidence of ongoing high demand. The company sells software systems that allow customers to easily harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to address their needs. With companies eager to get in on this promising technology, it's no surprise that they like what Palantir has to offer.All of this has translated into explosive stock gains, too, with the shares advancing a mind-boggling 1,500% over three years. Though this sounds like the perfect investment story, Palantir has faced one problem over the past few years, and that's a surging valuation. It's discouraged some investors from buying and prompted caution from certain analysts, too.Still, the company's earnings picture remains bright, with growth marching on. Palantir started this week off with a bang, delivering yet another blowout report. Against this backdrop, should you still worry about valuation -- or is it time to buy Palantir? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Palantir
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|119,20
|0,95%