Time Aktie

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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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04.11.2026 11:10:01

Palantir Just Did This for the First Time Ever. Is the Stock a Buy?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been one of the early winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company sells AI-driven software that helps customers aggregate and make better use of their data. Customers have flocked to Palantir's software as it offers them an opportunity to easily apply AI to their needs -- without having to develop a platform on their own.

This has translated into tremendous growth for Palantir over the past couple of years, and this continued in the company's latest blowout earnings report. Third-quarter revenue soared in the double digits, and Palantir lifted several full-year forecasts.

On top of this, Palantir did one thing in particular for the first time ever -- and this is something that could determine what comes next. Is the stock a buy?

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Palantir 138,34 -9,30% Palantir

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