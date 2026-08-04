Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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04.08.2026 20:26:00
Palantir Just Guided to 134% U.S. Commercial Growth. After a 15% Pop, the Stock Costs 42 Times Revenue.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) reported second-quarter results after the market closed Monday, and shares jumped about 15% in after-hours trading to around $144 as of this writing. It's easy to see why. Revenue grew 93% year over year, and management raised its full-year guidance across the board.But the pop comes with math worth doing. At around $144, the artificial intelligence (AI) software company is valued at about $347 billion. Set that against the approximately $8.15 billion of revenue management now expects for 2026, and the stock costs about 42 times this year's guided sales. Not earnings -- sales.So, did a quarter this good finally make the growth stock worth its price? I don't think it did.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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