Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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21.04.2026 01:19:20
Palantir Just Laid Out a 22-Point Guideline for Its View on the 21st Century: What Does It Mean for Investors?
Over the weekend, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) published a post on its X account summarizing The Technological Republic -- a book co-written by CEO Alex Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska. The 22-point summary of the book effectively lays out the company's vision for the 21st century as it pertains to the outlook for the interplay between the software industry, the defense industry, and interests shared by the U.S. and its allies. While the outline's call for the U.S. to seriously consider "moving away from an all-volunteer force" when it comes to national service has likely been the biggest headline generator among the 22-point list, there are other points that look even more significant for investors. Read on to see what the company's recently published summary of The Technological Republic means for long-term investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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