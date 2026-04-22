Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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22.04.2026 19:04:33
Palantir Just Landed Its Next $300 Million Deal
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) long before the technology went viral in recent years. The company's cutting-edge algorithms and data mining capabilities have been adopted by governments and enterprises alike. Investors have focused on the rise of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which has been the primary driver of its recent growth spurt. Nevertheless, the company's government contracts stole the spotlight this week, as Palantir landed its next major deal.In a press release that dropped on Wednesday morning, Palantir announced a $300 million purchase agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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