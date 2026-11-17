Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) isn't for everyone; I'll grant you that. While I've been bullish on Palantir for a long time, many of my peers continue to blanch over its valuation. And some investors balk at the stock because of its controversial role in the federal government, where it's supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

But this much is indisputable: Palantir is growing revenue and profits at an impressive pace, helping to drive the company's stock price up more than 700% in the last three years.

Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion, up 96% from a year ago, and raised its full-year revenue forecast to approximately $8.53 billion -- representing annual growth of 91%. But the stock dropped following its Nov. 2 earnings announcement and has been down more than 8% since then.

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