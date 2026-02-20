Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
20.02.2026 19:01:09
Palantir Landed Its Next $1 Billion Deal
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the undisputed beneficiaries of the sweeping adoption of artificial intelligence, thanks to its cutting-edge data mining capabilities. Most of the focus has been on the company's commercial business and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which has been the biggest driver of Palantir's recent growth spurt. However, its government contracts are back in the spotlight this week, as the company struck its next major deal.Reports emerged late Thursday that Palantir landed a $1 billion software purchase agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
