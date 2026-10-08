Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
|
08.10.2026 19:15:00
Palantir Looks Like a Consulting Company. Its Numbers Tell a Different Story.
There is a criticism of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) that refuses to go away. For all the praise surrounding its artificial intelligence (AI) software, Palantir sends engineers directly into customer organizations to solve problems. On the surface, this sounds like consulting.
While there is some truth to that comparison, Palantir's forward deployed engineers work alongside customers rather than simply handing them a software toolkit and walking away. Focusing on this process misses what Palantir is actually selling -- and, more importantly for investors, the economics of the business.
If Palantir were really a consulting firm disguised as an AI company, its financial statements would eventually expose that. Instead, they're telling almost the exact opposite story.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.
Analysen zu Tell S.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|177,34
|2,38%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzen zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.