09.03.2023 11:00:00
Palantir May Finally Be a Screaming Buy. Here's Why.
The terms "big-data" and "digital transformation" are becoming a staple on the earnings calls of technology companies. There are a myriad of software tools that claim to possess the ability to integrate with other systems horizontally across an organization, synthesize loads of unstructured data, and use complex algorithms to derive actionable insights.One such company is the ultra-secretive Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Palantir was founded nearly two decades ago but has only been trading publicly since the end of 2020. Over the last couple of years, the company's CEO, Alex Karp, has certainly brought Palantir's name into more headlines.While Palantir was historically known as a government contractor, the software giant has done an impressive job expanding into the private sector. Palantir's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report contained several positive surprises, and now may be an opportune time to add its stock to your portfolio.Continue reading
