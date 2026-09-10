Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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10.09.2026 12:03:25
Palantir, NVIDIA Join To Bring Sovereign AI To Critical Supply Chains
(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and NVIDIA (NVDA) announced a collaboration to bring sovereign AI to critical supply chains, starting with NVIDIA's own operations. The deployment creates an AI stack that brings NVIDIA Nemotron open models into Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform, grounded in the Palantir Ontology. Organizations across complex industries can use the AI stack to optimize their own unique supply chain operations.
The new AI stack gives NVIDIA supply chain teams a shared command center to reduce time of ownership, beginning with materials allocation decisions. The system helps teams identify potential constraints earlier, evaluate alternatives more quickly and allocate materials.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, NVIDIA shares are down 0.17 percent to $223.30.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|188,16
|-2,14%
|Palantir
|142,96
|-2,03%
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