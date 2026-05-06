Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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06.05.2026 13:58:49

Palantir Posts Its Strongest Growth Rate Since 2020. Is the Stock Heading Back to $200?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been an unstoppable business in recent years, due to the success of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The data analytics company has grown its business drastically in both its government and commercial segments, expanding its customer base along the way.The company has continually found ways to accelerate its growth, even when it might appear due for a slowdown. Palantir's business has been truly unstoppable, and it proved that again when its growth rate reached 85% last quarter -- the highest it's been since going public in 2020. Is the stock a no-brainer buy given its impressive growth, and could it get back to its highs of around $200?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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