Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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30.03.2026 09:42:23
Palantir Renews, Expands Stellantis Partnership For Five Years
(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), a software company, on Monday announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with an automotive manufacturing corp., Stellantis N.V. (STLA) for an additional five years.
The agreement extends a collaboration that began in 2016 and supports Stellantis in the use of data and artificial intelligence across its operations.
Under the renewed deal, Stellantis will expand its use of Palantir Foundry and begin deploying the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform in select business functions and regions.
The company said the platforms will help improve data integration, transparency, and decision-making across complex industrial operations.
On Friday, Palantir Technologies closed trading 3.05% lesser at $143.06, 4.50 cents on the Nasdaq. In the overnight trading, the stock further traded 0.13% lesser at $142.87, 0.19 cents down.
On Friday, Stellantis closed trading 0.59% lesser at $6.71, 0.04 cents on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading, the stock further traded 0.30% lesser at $6.69, 0.02 cents down.
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Nachrichten zu Stellantis
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09:29
|Gewinne in Paris: CAC 40 verbucht zum Start Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Euronext-Handel CAC 40 gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Paris: CAC 40 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Anleger in Paris halten sich zurück: CAC 40 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|CAC 40-Handel aktuell: CAC 40 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Paris: CAC 40 verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Paris: So performt der CAC 40 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Stellantis
|26.03.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.03.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.03.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|26.03.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.03.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.03.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.03.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.03.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.11.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|5,88
|1,84%
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