Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
10.02.2026 23:24:00
Palantir Shares Pop as Strong Growth Continues. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) yet again demonstrated why it is one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks when it reported its Q4 2025 results, climbing on the news. While the stock has traded down thus far in 2026, it is up more than 30% over the past year.Let's take a closer look at the company's results to see if the stock's momentum can continue or whether it's too late to buy.For the 10th straight quarter, Palantir's quarterly revenue growth accelerated, as the company continues to deliver some of the best growth in the AI space. During this period, its year-over-year growth went from 13% in 2023's Q2 to 70% last quarter. Its Q4 revenue of $1.41 billion also easily surpassed management's prior guidance for revenue of between $1.327 billion and $1.331 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose from $0.14 to $0.25. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
