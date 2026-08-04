Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
|
04.08.2026 19:13:43
Palantir Soars 27% and Caterpillar Helps Lift the Dow 800 Points
Two days, two very different reasons to rally. Monday's gains came from plunging oil prices. Tuesday's gains were inspired by companies simply reporting excellent results. That's a stronger foundation for sustained gains.All three major indexes climbed steadily from the opening bell with no real pullback. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index took the lead at 1.9% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rose 1.5%, worth roughly 800 Dow points, with 22 of its 30 members contributing positive moves. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) landed in the gap, adding 1.3%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Inc
|
27.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 beginnt Montagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Dow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq mit deutlichen Verlusten (dpa-AFX)
|
22.07.26
|WDH/Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste vor dem Wochenende erwartet - KI-Sorgen (dpa-AFX)
|
22.07.26
|Ausblick: Dow stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.26
|Aktien New York Ausblick: Tech-Erholung erwartet - Bilanzen bewegen Kurse (dpa-AFX)
|
20.07.26
|Aktien New York Ausblick: Freundlicher Beginn - Techsektor stabilisiert (dpa-AFX)
|
17.07.26
|Aktien New York: Verluste - KI-Sorgen belasten Nasdaq (dpa-AFX)