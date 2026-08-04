Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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04.08.2026 19:13:43

Palantir Soars 27% and Caterpillar Helps Lift the Dow 800 Points

Two days, two very different reasons to rally. Monday's gains came from plunging oil prices. Tuesday's gains were inspired by companies simply reporting excellent results. That's a stronger foundation for sustained gains.All three major indexes climbed steadily from the opening bell with no real pullback. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index took the lead at 1.9% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rose 1.5%, worth roughly 800 Dow points, with 22 of its 30 members contributing positive moves. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) landed in the gap, adding 1.3%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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