21.07.2023 13:15:00
Palantir Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has become one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street, with it up over 180% so far this year. After a run-up like that, many investors might wonder if it's time to sell after such incredible gains or if there is a reason to hold on and maybe buy more.Let's look at Palantir's bear and bull case and see what investors should do with the stock.Palantir is a company that is highly focused on artificial intelligence (AI), which has been the primary culprit for its fantastic year. Palantir is a data processing platform at its core. It takes in any information a client feeds it and can give its users insights on what action they should take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
