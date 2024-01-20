|
20.01.2024 13:20:00
Palantir Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a battleground stock since it went public in September 2020. Spurred by improving profitability and enthusiasm for its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, the company's share price has soared 141% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is still down 57% from the high it reached shortly after its initial public offering. Is Palantir a worthwhile investment that leaves room for strong returns at today's prices? Or is it too richly valued to be a smart buy right now? Read on to see competing bullish and bearish takes from two Fool.com contributors on this hotly contested growth stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.23
|US tech group Palantir wins lucrative NHS data contract (Financial Times)
|
02.11.23
|Palantir-Aktie +20,5 Prozent: Palantir verbessert sich bei Gewinn und Umsatz (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Palantir legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Palantir vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.23
|Palantir mit soliden Zahlen: Palantir-Aktie dennoch mit herben Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Palantir zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.23
|Palantir-Aktie springt an: Palantir profitiert von Wedbush-Einschätzung (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity For July 18 (Benzinga)